Morning rains to turn to slush and snow Sunday afternoon; accumulations of 1 to 3 inches possible tonight

Rain showers early Sunday across northern Illinois will transition to snow in some areas this afternoon, with snow continuing tonight into Monday.

Slushy accumulations of 1 to 3 inches of snow are possible tonight, with the highest accumulations west of I-39 and north of I-88, according to the National Weather Service’s Chicago office.

West winds will also gust up to 40 mph later this afternoon.

Illustration courtesy of the National Weather Service.

The NWS said the snow accumulations will be primarily limited to elevated and grassy surfaces, but brief periods of high snowfall rates may lead to some slushy road accumulations. Motorists are cautioned to prepare for the potential for impact on travel.

In addition to the snow and wind, the NWS said temperatures as low as 30 degrees tonight and dipping into the upper 20s under clearing skies Monday may damage or kill sensitive vegetation. They encourage residents to take steps now to protect sensitive plants.