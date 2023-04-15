Northern Illinois under ‘elevated risk’ for thunderstorms Saturday

An elevated thunderstorm risk is in effect for the entire northern Illinois area Saturday and into the overnight hours of Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, winds up to 60 mph with quarter-sized hail are possible. Storms are expected to spread across the area this evening, producing damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours. Thunderstorms could continue into the overnight hours.

There is a limited flood risk and limited thunderstorm risk in effect Sunday, with some snow possible Sunday night into Monday morning.

The snow could cause a slick Monday morning commute, with slushy accumulation, mostly in areas north of Interstate 88.

The summer-like temperatures will also come to an end Sunday, with highs Monday only reaching the low 40s.