Severe thunderstorm watch for parts of northern Illinois during morning commute

Some northern Illinois residents were in store for more rain and possibly severe weather Wednesday, as another storm moved through the area, the National Weather Service said.

A severe thunderstorm watch was in place until 11 a.m. for 52 Illinois counties, including Bureau, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, La Salle, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Putnam, Whiteside, Will and Winnebago.

High winds also were moving through the area, with possible gusts of up to 60 mph, was announced through through 4 p.m., the weather service said.

A tornado warning had been issued for DeKalb County, but has expired.

Metra riders on some lines also were experiencing delays Wednesday morning on some lines due to high winds.