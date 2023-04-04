Severe weather threats expected to continue throughout Tuesday into Wednesday: NWS

Threats of severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes were expected to continue throughout Tuesday into Wednesday afternoon for northern Illinois counties east of Interstate 39, a National Weather Service meteorologist said.

At about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday the weather service sent out a severe weather watch that turned into a severe thunderstorm warning until 12:15 p.m. for a severe storm that had developed over the Quad Cities area of Eastern Iowa.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Illinois and Indiana until 3 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/4PxSbPOvRR — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 4, 2023

The warning covered southeast Lee County, the southeast portion of Ogle County and western La Salle County, the weather service said.

The threat to counties east of I-39 throughout Tuesday and into the evening hours could include half-dollar sized hail and wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour, Ricky Castro, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Romeoville, said.

A warning issued at 11:27 a.m. for La Salle County said severe thunderstorms were along a line from Sublette to near McNabb and was headed east at 45 mph. The thunderstorms could produce 80 mph wind gusts with 2-inch hail, the warning said.

Considerable damage to mobile homes, roofs, windows and vehicles, as well as extensive tree damage and power outages were expected.

“These are destructive storms for La Salle County,” the warning said.

The locations that could be impacted included Ottawa, Streator, Peru, La Salle, Mendota, Marseilles, Sheridan, Lake Holiday, Oglesby, Seneca, Somonauk, Earlville, North Utica, Serena, Leland, Tonica, Grand Ridge, Naplate, Millington and Dayton, the weather service said. The area also included Buffalo Rock State Park, Illini State Park, Illinois Valley Community College, Matthiessen State Park, Starved Rock State Park, and Tri-County Fairgrounds, according to the weather service.

The weather service will continue to watch the levels of severe weather threats throughout Tuesday for all counties east of I-39 including DeKalb, Kane, Grundy, DuPage, Lee, Ogle, La Salle, Kendall, Kankakee and Will, he said.

The next timeframe of concern for threatening weather for all counties mentioned is late Tuesday afternoon, from about 3 or 4 p.m. into the evening hours, until about 10 p.m., Castro said.

Storms could develop near the Mississippi River mid-afternoon and be intensified by “really warm and humid air” and track through counties east to northeast. The storms could bring high winds, hail and possible tornados to anywhere east of I-39 and north of I-80, Castro said.

Over night and into Wednesday also could bring severe weather to those same areas and include high winds, tornadoes and hail but there is “still some uncertainty,” Castro said.

“The higher threat could be farther east” of I-39, he said.