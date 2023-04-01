No severe weather expected Saturday, but area under wind advisory

No severe weather is expected in northern Illinois Saturday, but the entire area remains under a wind advisory until 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Winds between 20 and 30 mph are expected, with gusts up 45 mph possible. The advisory is in effect for Boone, Cook, DeKalb, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lake, McHenry, Lee and Will counties.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, and tree limbs could be blown down, resulting in possible power outages, according to the NWS.

The wind advisory comes after severe weather blew through northern Illinois Friday night, resulting in multiple power outages.

Saturday will be cold and blustery, with some snowflakes possible with little to no accumulation and high temperatures only reaching the upper-30s.

The forecast improves Sunday, with mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures expected throughout the region.