Winter weather advisory north of I-88 Saturday morning; 2 to 7 inches of snow expected

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of northern Illinois, starting at 4 a.m. Saturday, running through 1 p.m. Saturday.

The advisory will go into effect for McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, Ogle, Lee, Winnebago and Boone counties. Total snow accumulations of 2-5 inches are forecasted Kane, DeKalb and Lee counties. Meanwhile parts of Ogle County, McHenry, Lake, Boone and Winnebago counties are forecasted to receive 4 to 7 inches of slushy snow.

Slushy snow accumulation, especially on bridges and overpasses, is likely to adversely impact travel for a period early Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Snow rates may peak near one inch per hour for a period late tonight into early Saturday morning. The expected heavy, wet nature of the snow will make shoveling hazardous.

Rain this evening will transition to snow across areas near and north of I-88 late tonight into early tomorrow. Several inches of snow accumulation are possible across parts of extreme northern Illinois. Exercise caution if you encounter snow on the roads tonight and tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/3fTuNRAekF — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) March 24, 2023

South of I-88 may get an inch of snow, according to the latest forecast. A sharp gradient in snow totals are expected near I-88.