Winter weather advisory north of I-88 Saturday morning; 2 to 7 inches of snow expected

Possible Saturday morning travel impacts, especially near Wisconsin-Illinois state line

By John Sahly
A giant snowman greets motorists traveling between Woodstock and Bull Valley on Illinois Route 120 Friday, March 10, 2023. Woodstock had one of the highest snow totals from the winter storm that rolled through Thursday afternoon into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Romeoville. Snow totals throughout northern Illinois ranged from a half-inch reported in Batavia to 9.6 inches in Bull Valley, NWS Meteorologist Zachary Yack said.

A giant snowman greets motorists traveling between Woodstock and Bull Valley on Illinois Route 120 earlier this winter. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmed)

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of northern Illinois, starting at 4 a.m. Saturday, running through 1 p.m. Saturday.

The advisory will go into effect for McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, Ogle, Lee, Winnebago and Boone counties. Total snow accumulations of 2-5 inches are forecasted Kane, DeKalb and Lee counties. Meanwhile parts of Ogle County, McHenry, Lake, Boone and Winnebago counties are forecasted to receive 4 to 7 inches of slushy snow.

Slushy snow accumulation, especially on bridges and overpasses, is likely to adversely impact travel for a period early Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Snow rates may peak near one inch per hour for a period late tonight into early Saturday morning. The expected heavy, wet nature of the snow will make shoveling hazardous.

South of I-88 may get an inch of snow, according to the latest forecast. A sharp gradient in snow totals are expected near I-88.

