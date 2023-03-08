Snow coming to northern Illinois Thursday into Friday

A storm system developing off the Oregon coast early Wednesday morning was expected to bring 6 to 8 inches of snow to northern Illinois and eastern Iowa beginning as early as Thursday afternoon and lasting through Friday.

This time around, National Weather Service meteorologist Rafal Ogorek said, they have much more confidence in the storm’s track than one predicted a week ago.

“Our confidence is very high, higher than the storm last week that missed most of the area” and went to the south instead, Ogorek, from the NWS Romeoville office, said.

What they still are uncertain of is how much wet, heavy snow the storm may bring, he said.

“The current forecast is somewhere in the range of 4 to 8 inches for McHenry County specifically,” Ogorek said. Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Winnebago, Boone and Lake counties also are included in a winter storm watch announced early Wednesday, as are parts of Iowa, according to the agency’s Quad Cities office.

The snow will come through from the west, where it’s expected to begin earlier Thursday for areas on the Iowa-Illinois line and end by Thursday night or Friday morning, according to information from the NWS Quad Cities.

Ogorek expected that watch to become a storm advisory or warning by Wednesday afternoon.

The storm was expected to bring lower snow totals “the farther south you go and higher totals the farther north you go, toward the Wisconsin state line,” Ogorek said.

The cutoff for snow might start closer to Interstate 90 but as far south as Interstate 80 could see an inch of snow, he said.

The NWS said there was a high probability for more than 4 inches of snow north of a Newton, Iowa, to the Freeport line.

The McHenry County Division of Transportation also was preparing for the snow, but warned if the snow mixes with rain, pretreating roads may not be feasible as rain would wash the treatment away, department spokesman Chris Grask said.

They use a different forecasting model, but that model also was predicting about 6½ inches of snow beginning Thursday and overnight into Friday for the region, Grask said.

“We might not get that exact accumulation,” but the model suggests that at times, a half-inch of snow per hour could fall. “We have to be proactive and hit the roads,” Grask said.

With warmer temperatures over the last few days, it may take longer for snow to accumulate on roads, Ogorek said. Lower temperatures at or just above freezing are expected from Friday through Tuesday, he added.

“It will be little cooler than the last week, but warm enough for some of the snow to melt,” Ogorek said.