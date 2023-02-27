‘Twosday’ added to theme days at Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois State Fair is adding a new theme day for 2023.

“Twosday” will feature $2 admission for seniors and adults on Tuesday, Aug. 15. North American Midway will offer carnival rides for $2 in addition to honoring mega and jumbo passes.

Other changes: County Fairs and Horse Racing Day will start the fair 7 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10. The annual Twilight Parade will be that evening.

Agriculture Day moves to Friday, Aug. 11, allowing for more livestock exhibitors and youth in agriculture participants to be on the grounds. It will also minimize those youth unable to attend because of the start of school in many district.

“We took a look at our theme days and saw a couple of ways we could enhance our fairgoers’ experience,” said Rebecca Clark, fair manager, in a news release. “From opening our gates earlier for a full day of horse racing, to exposing more Illinoisians to our state’s number one industry and offering affordable ways for families to enjoy the Illinois State Fair, our newly enhanced theme days will have something for everyone.”

Gov. JB Pritzker greets patrons of the Illinois State Fair during its opening day in an undated file photo. (Jerry Nowicki)

The Governor’s Sale of Champions will move to Governor’s Day, which will be Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Here is the complete list of theme and discount days:

Aug 10, County Fairs & Horse Racing Day; Aug. 11, Agriculture Day; Aug. 12, Kids Day; Aug. 13, Veterans Day (Free admission for veterans and their families); Aug. 14, Senior & Scout Day (Free Admission for seniors and scouts); Aug. 15, Twosday ($2 Admission for seniors and adults); Aug. 16, Governor’s Day; Aug. 17, Republican Day; Aug. 18, First Responders & Healthcare Heroes Day (Free Admission for first responders and healthcare workers w/ID); Aug. 19, Park District Conservation Day; Aug. 20, Family Day.

Stay up to date with all the latest news and fair announcements via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.