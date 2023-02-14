More than 6 inches of snow possible in parts of Carroll, Whiteside, Ogle and McHenry counties

The National Weather Service is tracking a winter storm that potentially could bring more than 4 inches of snow and gusting winds to Carroll, Whiteside, Ogle and McHenry counties starting Wednesday night and continuing through Thursday evening.

An updated advisory issued Tuesday afternoon said accumulations in excess of 6 inches in some areas were possible.

“This system will be much colder than the rain/snow event we had last week, so we anticipate drier snow that will be more prone to blowing around,” said Zach Uttech with the National Weather Service forecast office in Davenport, Iowa.

This map issued by the National Weather Service shows the potential for more than 4 inches of snow from a winter storm that is expected to arrive Wednesday night. (Provided by National Weather Service)

But he said snow accumulation is expected to take place early Thursday morning. Wind gusts in the vicinity of 35 mph could produce icy glazing.

The winter storm watch advises that the blowing snow could cause roads to be slippery and reduce visibility for both the morning and evening commutes.

Uttech said the exact track of the storm is still to be determined. The area of heaviest snowfall is also uncertain, he said. But the storm’s broadest reach might include eastern Iowa and northeast Missouri, as well as northern Illinois.

A period of mixed precipitation is possible along the southern edge of the snow band. According to a map issued by the National Weather Service, that southern band could include portions of Bureau and La Salle counties.

The other thing to watch for is falling temperatures, Uttech said.

A low of 10 degrees is forecasted for the Sauk Valley area on Thursday night, and a low of 9 degrees is predicted for the greater Chicago region. Even with clearing conditions on Friday, the daytime high will still be below freezing in the low to mid-20s.