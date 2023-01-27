Saturday could see another 3-6 inches of snow across northern Illinois: ‘Definitely not a good travel day’

Saturday snow forecasts show between 3 to 6 inches of snow could settle in parts of northern Illinois, especially north of Interstate 88, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday’s winter weather is expected to bring scattered snow showers starting around mid-morning and into the afternoon, said National Weather Service Meteorologist Zachary Yack. Friday accumulation could bring up to 2 inches of snow in some parts of northern Illinois, forecasts show.

“Basically what you’re starting to see now is an onset of snow showers continuing to move out of Iowa this morning,” Yack said at 8:50 a.m. Friday. “So far we haven’t really seen too many issues with what’s come through. We are tracking a heavier band into parts of Ogle and Lee County right now. ... This could lead to some travel restrictions there for those who may be able to travel this morning.”

The National Weather Service also encourages motorists to remember that even small amounts of snow can lead to dangerous road conditions.

Drivers are urged to use caution and take it slow while out and about Friday, as reduced visibility could occurs at times with wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph. Yack said overpasses and rural roads left untreated could see more snow cover and slick spots.

Temperatures remain cold as of Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service, with highs around the region in the low- to mid-20s, and some still in the teens. Temperatures could reach nearly 30 later in the afternoon Friday, and fall back to below freezing overnight into Saturday.

Continuing with the week’s trend, more snow is again on the way Saturday, with several inches of accumulation expected through much of northern Illinois. Higher snowfall totals will reach residents closer to the Illinois-Wisconsin border, Yack said.

“As of right now things have kind of still been quite uncertain exactly where the heaviest bands are going to set up,” Yack said Friday morning. “Areas kind of north of I-80 and north of I-88 look to be good snowfall potential right now. We’re looking at potential to see anywhere from three inches or more in some spots.”

[6:22 AM CST 1/27/2023]

More Snow Saturday: Snow will spread east Sat. AM across northern IL & end late Sat. night. Heavy snow rates & threat for 6"+ amounts - may include part of red shaded area. Sharp cut-off likely to south. Threat for glaze of ice south of I-80. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/3J3cclQO0R — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 27, 2023

Counties south of the interstates could see snow and also possibly a mix of freezing rain, Yack said.

“Definitely not a good travel day tomorrow,” Yack said of Saturday’s forecast. “Things look to get underway probably early to mid-morning [Saturday] and continue on really through most of the day, and could continue to tomorrow evening and in some spots overnight into Sunday as well.”

Northern Illinois residents should prepare for 12 to 24 hours of snowfall Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The bad weather follows scattered snow showers this week that brought a wintry mix to the region on Wednesday, followed by some more scattered snowfall Thursday. While temperatures were colder Thursday, a warmup is expected over the weekend before temperatures throughout the region likely dip again next week.

Residents throughout northern Illinois should prepare for overnight lows going into early next week near zero, possibly even subzero overnight temperatures by Wednesday.