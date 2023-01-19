Registration open for 4-H summer camp in Polo

OREGON – Leave your cellphone behind and enjoy the outdoors.

University of Illinois Extension for Ogle County announced that registration is open for the Northern Illinois 4-H Summer Camp, which will be June 11-15 at Rock River Christian Camp in Polo.

The residential camping experience is conducted cooperatively by U of I Extension staff from Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties.

4-H membership is not required to attend, but 4-H standards of behavior will be required. It is open to boys and girls who will be ages 8 to 14 by June 11.

Registration is $300 for 4-H members and $320 for nonmembers for applications received before March 1. The fee goes up to $500 after that. All fees must be paid in full by May 15.

Register online at: go.illinois.edu/4HSummerCamp or call the Ogle County office at 815-732-2191 or the Whiteside County office at 815-632-3611.