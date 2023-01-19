State

After the fog, light snow in northern Illinois forecast

By Shaw Local News Network
Morning fog lays heavy over Route 52 on the north side of Sublette in Lee County on Friday.

Morning fog lays heavy over U.S. 52 on the north side of Sublette in Lee County on Friday. (Troy Taylor)

Light drizzle and thick fog covered areas of northern Illinois on Thursday morning — a prelude to possible snow showers later in the day, the National Weather Service said.

Fog, which made morning travel difficult in many areas, was expected to lift by 11 a.m.

Rain showers could begin by 1 p.m. and turn to snow with little accumulation in the evening hours. It could be accompanied by 25 mph wind gusts. After sunset, temps will drop below freezing to about 27.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 31. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 31. Some snow is expected Saturday evening and into Sunday morning.

