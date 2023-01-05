Up to an inch of snow could cause messy Thursday morning commute: NWS

Up to an inch of snow could cause a messy commute throughout much of northern Illinois Thursday morning, the National Weather Service said.

The weather service issued a special weather statement that forecast minor accumulations throughout the area.

“This combined with temperatures at or just below freezing, along with light freezing drizzle having occurred last night, will likely make for patchy slick conditions to start the day. Bridges and overpasses are most susceptible. Motorists should exercise caution this morning and ensure extra travel time is allowed for,” the weather service said.

The outlook applied to Boone, DeKalb, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lee, McHenry, Ogle and Winnebago counties and mentioned the cities of Algonquin, Aurora, Belvidere, Byron, Crystal Lake, DeKalb, Dixon, Elgin, La Salle, Marseilles, Mendota, McHenry, Oregon, Oswego, Ottawa, Oregon, Plano, Rochelle, Rockford, Streator, Sycamore, Woodstock and Yorkville.

Snow could fall throughout the day, resulting on coatings that could effect bridges and overpasses that would pose a threat to slippery roads, the weather service said. It issued a hazardous weather outlook for Boone, parts of Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Ford Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, La Salle, Lee, Livingston, McHenry, Ogle, Will and Winnebago counties.