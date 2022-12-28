Canada geese enjoy ice-free section of Rock River

The ice on the Rock River started breaking up on Wednesday, creating a spot for Canada geese to congregate adjacent to Page Park in Dixon. The weather will continue to get warmer. Thursday will be cloudy and a forecast high of 53, said the National Weather Service. Conditions will be accompanied by wind gusts going about 30 mph. There is a 20% chance of rain on Thursday evening. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high in the mid-30s and calmer winds. Chance of rain increases on New Year’s Eve but daytime and evening temps should stay in the 30s. New Year’s Day will be cloudy and a high of 44. (Troy Taylor)