Tips for keeping healthy and warm in frigid temperatures, at home or on the go

DeKALB – Don’t forget about your loved ones – and pets – this winter as wind chills reached frigid levels into the holiday weekend, an emergency room doctor with Northwestern Medicine said Friday.

According to the National Weather Service, this week’s winter weather storm will continue to affect the holiday weekend, as temperatures dip below zero and wind chills reach almost 50 degrees below zero in some areas.

As roads continued to be treacherous Friday, it’s best to stay inside as able this weekend, said Dr. Jeremy Silver, medical director for Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital’s emergency department in DeKalb.

Frostbite: What should we know?

“With the temperature being as low as it is in our region, and wind chills included, it’s pretty much unsafe to go outside at any time,” Silver said, “particularly older people who don’t heat themselves as sufficiently and younger people who lose heat more quickly. Those extremes of age are going to be the more vulnerable groups.”

Frostbite is always a danger during cold snaps such as this one, Silver said, and area residents should remember that the severe weather side effect can hit sooner than they might think.

“Frostbite is essentially a burn injury to the skin and soft tissues,” Silver said. “It’s that same type of irreversible damage that can occur to the skin and cause damage to the ears, nose, face, mouth, fingers and toes. Frostbite can set in pretty quickly.”

According to the National Weather Service, frostbite can occur in about a half-hour. Silver said that’s often when there’s no wind chill at all.

At a wind chill of 50 degrees below zero, frostbite can occur in 15 minutes, and not just for humans. A small dog left outside for about 20 minutes could suffer from lethal frostbite.

“Don’t forget about the little animals,” Silver said.

When is it too cold to have the kids play outside in the snow?

Friday’s temperatures, for example, were too cold for outdoor recreation.

“Keep your kids inside, check in on the elderly,” Silver said. “When you have such a huge swing in temperature, systems tend to stop working as well, so make sure Aunt Minnie has her heat on, and if she doesn’t, offer her the couch.”

Can wet hair outside make you sick?

Not immediately, Silver said. And immediate risks are more worrisome.

“I don’t really think about the long-term effects of wet hair, I think about the immediate effects,” Silver said. “And that is that 40% of human body heat is released through the head, and probably 50% in an infant. So if your hair is wet, you’re just going to increase the rapidity of the cooling process. I definitely don’t advise going out with wet hair.”

Layering up clothing and covering exposed skin and extremities is the best way to protect oneself, he said. Wear hats, gloves or mittens (the latter works better at keeping hands warm), thermal underwear, and several layers on both the legs and the torso.

Wicking materials instead of cotton can work better when sweating, since sweat also can freeze for folks working or moving outside.

The cold doesn’t seem to bother Gracie as she plays ball with her owner Joel Plapp, of Sycamore, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at the Sycamore Park District Dog Park. Snow, frigid temperatures and wind rolled into the area Thursday making travel and any outdoor activity a challenge. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

When traveling, what should folks keep in their cars to weather the winter?

Silver said a charged phone; flashlight with fresh batteries; and extra food, snacks and water, even if it freezes, is good to keep around in case of an emergency or if your car breaks down.

“My suggestion is as much as you can, don’t get out of the car,” Silver said. “Stay in the car, put your blinkers on and call for help. If you do get stuck in a snowdrift and you’re in your car, make sure the exhausts aren’t blocked so you couldn’t inadvertently cause carbon monoxide poisoning. I keep a shovel and sleeping bag in my car for worst-case scenario.”

Is carbon monoxide poisoning a higher risk in the winter?

Carbon monoxide poisoning can be caused by combustion as gas releases energy from chimneys or in cars.

“Whatever it is, if you’re burning for fuel, whether it’s propane, natural gas or combustion products from your stove, all that gets vented out from the roof or your chimney,” Silver said. “So, certainly if there’s a lot of snow cover, carbon monoxide buildup can be a problem.”

Silver recommended cleaning the roof, installing carbon monoxide detectors in every area of the house and ensuring they have fresh batteries.

What’s the emergency room look like now?

Silver said the emergency department at Kishwaukee Hospital has seen a few cases of frostbite, but he said he believes most folks have been wise so far to stay inside or seek shelter.

Several municipalities offer free buildings, such as libraries, police departments or city halls, as places for unhoused individuals to seek shelter from the cold.

“If there’s any concern at all that you or a loved one may be suffering from an exposure problem – low temperature, hypothermia, frostbite – don’t think twice,” Silver said. “Come into the emergency room. We are equipped. If you’ve been exposed, come immediately. Don’t wait.”

What health risks occur as temperatures drastically fluctuate?

Travel can be extra tricky as temperatures freeze, thaw or freeze again, including icy roads or flooding, Silver said.

“In terms of illness, it’s been my experience that people that suffer from asthma and [chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder] tend to have flare-ups in big swings or transitions in temperature or humidity, so just watch out for that,” Silver said. “Pressure, humidity [and] temperature all have [an] impact on inflammation in the body and lungs.”