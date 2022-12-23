‘Worst of the cold’ ahead in Northern Illinois as winter storm continues Friday

Wind chills of 30 to 40 below zero are expected Friday across Northern Illinois as the actual air temperatures are expected to stay below zero, making for dangerous conditions.

No more snow is expected but the winter storm continues to noon Saturday with wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph possible into Friday evening and considerable blowing and drifting snow anticipated, especially in rural and open areas. Friday will be the worst of the cold predicted.

Salt and road treatment is ineffective at these temperatures, meaning snow will drift right over freshly-plowed roadways in the matter of minutes. North-south roads will be most susceptible to blowing and drifting Friday, the National Weather Service in Chicago said.

With the dangerous temperatures, frostbite can occur within 10 minutes. Avoid being outdoors. If you do have to go outside, wear multiple layers, cover all exposed skin and have an emergency kit ready in your car or home.

Saturday also is expected to have blowing snow and frigid temperatures, but the thermometer should warm up to the teens for highs. The most extreme and dangerous temperatures will be Friday.