On the road to nowhere? Tollway offers tips to stranded drivers

The Illinois Tollway is prepared to deploy its fleet of 196 snowplows in response to a winter storm moving into the area Thursday and likely continuing through Friday, possibly bringing heavy snowfall and strong winds that could affect roadway conditions and reduce visibility, hampering drivers during their daily commutes and holiday travels. The Tollway’s snow operations center will be open to manage the agency’s systemwide response to the storm, according to a news release.

“Our top priority during this storm will be keeping our customers safe by operating our plows around the clock to rapidly remove snow and ice from our roads and by quickly responding to any drivers whose vehicles become disabled on our system during this severe weather,” Illinois Tollway Executive Director Cassaundra Rouse. said in the release.“Our customers can help us keep them safe by slowing down, allowing extra time to reach their destinations and by giving our snowplows the extra room they need to keep the roads clear.”

To respond to this weather event, the Illinois Tollway has a full complement of more than 200 staff and supervisors working per shift to ensure that roadways are kept clear of snow and ice.

Drivers whose vehicles become disabled should activate their hazard lights and dial *999 from a cellphone for assistance from Illinois State Police District 15. Drivers should note the roadway they are using, as well as the direction of travel and nearest milepost or crossroad. For crashes involving property damage only, drivers should report the incident to 630-241-6800 ext. 5042 and continue driving.

To receive real-time information on pavement conditions and roadway incidents, drivers should sign up for Tollway Trip Tweets at twitter.com or from the Tollway’s website at illinoistollway.com. Tweeters can follow all five Tollway Trips or just the roadways that interest them. The five are: @94_294_Tollway, @I_90_Tollway, @I_88_Tollway, @I_355_Tollway and @IL_390_Tollway.

The Illinois Tollway reminds motorists the state’s “Move Over Law” requires motorists to change lanes or to slow down and proceed with caution when passing any vehicle on the side of the road with hazard lights activated.

Drivers also should use caution when passing snowplows. During heavy snowfall, snowplows often work in tandem to remove as much ice, slush and snow as possible from all lanes at once. When it is safe to pass, the plows spread out and allow traffic to flow around them.

The Tollway offers the following travel tips to keep safe during dangerously cold weather: