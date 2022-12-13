Travel is spiking as gas prices keep dipping, AAA forecasts

Gas prices should continue to dive if winter norms prevail, AAA analysts predicted Monday.

“The seasonal pattern of less driving due to shorter days and crummy weather, combined with a lower oil cost, is driving gas prices lower,” AAA spokeswoman Molly Hart said in a statement.

“If this trend continues, many states could see their average prices fall below $3 a gallon by early next year.”

Gas price averages were $3.55 a gallon in the Chicago region Monday compared to $4.41 a month ago.

The decline is good news for the 5.8 million Illinoisans expected to travel more than 50 miles from home over the holidays, AAA reported. That’s 213,000 more than in 2021, a 4% increase.

Most travelers, or 5.3 million, will be driving, while 324,056 people will fly.

The most congested day for drivers will be Tuesday, Dec. 27, traffic analyst INRIX said, with the inbound Eisenhower Expressway forecast to have a busy afternoon rush.

Airports will be more crowded over the holiday season with 7.2 million Americans flying, a 14% spike from a year ago. Pent-up demand related to the pandemic is trumping higher ticket costs, AAA experts said.

“If the distance is not reasonable to drive, more people are flying to maximize the time spent at their destination,” said Debbie Haas, AAA’s vice president of travel.

If you haven’t booked your trip yet, here are some tips from AAA:

• Consider flying on Christmas; fares should be cheaper with more flight options.

• Opt for a nonstop flight to avoid issues with connections.

• Travel in the morning as later flights have a higher chance of cancellations and delays.