Forecast: Two days of dry weather before possible storm front on Tuesday

Fog and drizzle Saturday evening should give over to two days of dry conditions and seasonably-warm temperatures in the 40s for most of northern Illinois, the National Weather Service said.

The big question in the extended forecast is whether a low pressure system that is expected to hover over the Nebraska-Kansas state line will bring stormy weather to the region starting on Tuesday.

“We continue to monitor the potential for a strong, rainy storm system to move across the central United States next week,” said the Davenport, Iowa, station in its extended forecast.

That cold front will collide with warm moist air coming up the Mississippi River valley from the Gulf of Mexico.

Wintry mix could arrive Tuesday morning. Depending on where the center of the storm system settles, there could be more than an inch of rain and gusty southeasterly winds between 30 to 40 mph Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning.

At this time, northern Illinois falls in the farthest eastern band of the storm’s possible reach. Northwest Illinois has a 90% chance of rain Tuesday night. The Chicago extended forecast has a 20% chance of rain for much of northeastern Illinois on Tuesday.