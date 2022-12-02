45 mph wind gusts expected in northern Illinois: National Weather Service

Parts of northern Illinois are expected to get high winds Friday evening into Saturday morning before colder temperatures move in, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds up to 30 mph, with gusts of up to 45 mph, are expected and could cause power outages as well as fallen tree limbs, the weather service said.

The wind advisory was in effect from 6 p.m. Friday until 9 a.m. Saturday, the weather service said. It covered Boone, parts of Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, La Salle, Lee, McHenry, Ogle and Winnebago counties.

Sterling and Princeton were under a separate wind advisory from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Saturday that warned of possible winds up to 30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph.

The weather service warned that the high winds could blow around unsecured objects and urged motorists to be extra cautious while driving.