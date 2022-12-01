Coroner: 2 children among 5 found dead in Chicago-area home

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. — (AP) — Two children were among five people found dead at a suburban Chicago home following what police called a “domestic-related incident,” a coroner said Thursday.

The girls — ages 6 and 4 — were found along with a 67-year-old woman, a 39-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman Wednesday inside the home in the Lake County village of Buffalo Grove, coroner Jennifer Banek said.

Authorities would not discuss who they believe is responsible or the weapon used, saying the investigation is ongoing. Banek said four of the five autopsies had been performed and determined that sharp force injuries caused those deaths.

She said the fifth autopsy would be completed by the end of the day. Banek said those found dead are: Lilia Kisliak, 67; Andrei Kisliak, 39; Vera Kisliak, 36; Vivian Kisliak, 6 and Amilia Kisliak, 4.

The Buffalo Grove Police Department said officers were called to the single-family residence about 11 a.m. Wednesday for a well-being check on a woman whose coworker became concerned when she did not arrive at work. When no one answered, the officers forced their way inside and discovered the bodies, police said.

“It's devastating and traumatic as you can imagine,” Police Chief Brian Budds said.

Buffalo Grove is located about 30 miles northwest of downtown Chicago.

