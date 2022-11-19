Sub-zero wind chill, scattered snow showers continue into Saturday for much of northern Illinois

Scattered snow showers, along with heavy wind gusts and wind chills below zero are expected in northern Illinois throughout Saturday, the National Weather Service advised.

The weather could cause some challenging driving conditions in parts of the region, the weather service said.

The advisory was put out a little before 4 a.m. on Saturday for several counties, including McHenry, Lake, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, La Salle, Kendall and Grundy counties, as well as parts of Will and Cook counties. The weather service also issued a special weather statement at noon Saturday forecasting high winds and reduced visibility in parts of northwest Illinois into eastern Iowa.

Snow showers in much of northern Illinois will be scattered as the day moves into the evening, with heavier snow showers expected to lead to reduced visibility, the advisory states. A few areas could get a quick coating of up to an inch of accumulation.

Wind gusts also are expected to get up to 35 mph throughout the day, the advisory states. As a result, wind chills also could drop below zero for portions of northern Illinois, mainly around and west of the Fox River Valley.

Despite the outlook, the snow risk, wind risk and excessive cold risks are limited, the advisory states.

No hazardous weather is expected in most of northern Illinois for Sunday through Friday, the advisory states. Wind gusts of up to 40 mph, with reduced visibility of under 1 mile at times, were forecast for parts of northern Illinois, including Sterling and Princeton causing “brief challenging driving conditions in the wind, cold, and snow in the air,” the weather service said.

The hazardous weather outlook continues the forecast from Friday, which called for much of the same thing throughout both Friday and Saturday.