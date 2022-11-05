State

Severe weather alert issued for parts of Northern Illinois

By Shaw Local News Network

Bring your umbrellas -- and hold onto them tightly -- if you have to go out this morning. The National Weather Service in Chicago issued a severe thunderstorm warning and high wind advisory for North Central Illinois. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northwestern La Salle County as well as Ogle and Lee counties in north central Illinois until 10:45 a.m. CDT.

At 925 AM CDT, severe squalls producing little to no lightning were located along a line extending from near Andover to Prophetstown to 8 miles southwest of Walnut to near Buda, moving northeast at 45 mph.

Locations impacted include Dixon, La Salle-Peru, Rochelle, Mendota, Byron, Oregon, Mount Morris, Amboy, Polo, Oglesby, Davis Junction, Earlville, Forreston, Utica, Hillcrest, Stillman Valley, Franklin Grove, Ashton and Paw Paw.

Additionally, the National Weather Service issued a high wind warning and reported gusts up to 70 mph. Area residents are advised to shelter in place and stay tuned to additional alerts.

