Don’t forget to set clocks back Sunday for fall Daylight Saving Time

Mornings are about to get sunnier while afternoons will lose an hour of light starting Sunday as clocks “fall back” an hour in the U.S.

Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. local time Sunday for most of the country. That means school children headed to the bus stop Monday won’t have to under the cover of darkness, though sunsets will begin as most people’s work day ends in the afternoons.

The change is meant to maximize available daylight as the country heads into the winter months.

Remember to set clocks back before heading to bed Saturday night.

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona (except the Najavo Nation), Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

The sun sets over a rural Somonauk field in southern DeKalb County Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. local time Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 for most of the country, bringing with it more light in the morning and earlier sunsets for the winter. (Mark Busch)

A poll conducted a year ago shows that most Americans want to avoid switching between daylight saving and standard time, although there is no consensus behind which should be used all year.

The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found only 25% of Americans said they preferred to switch back and forth between standard and daylight saving time.

Forty-three percent of Americans said they would like to see standard time used during the entire year. Thirty-two percent say they would prefer that daylight saving time be used all year.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.