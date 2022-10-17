First snow falls at O’Hare, kicking off season two weeks earlier than expected

The first snow of the season fell on Monday morning for the greater Chicago area, marking the earliest flakes have appeared in eight years.

Snowfall at O’Hare International Airport was first reported at 9:18 a.m. Monday, meteorologist Scott Baker said. It lasted for about 12 minutes.

“So far all we have is a trace of snow,” Baker said.

During the morning, the temperature sat at about 39 degrees, Baker said, but a wind coming out of the northwest brought cold air to above the surface, which froze some of the falling precipitation. Some of it as a result stayed frozen as it made its way to the ground, but it melted on landing.

“The ground is pretty warm because we haven’t had much in the way of freezing temperatures,” Baker said.

The weather forecast for Monday called for light showers throughout the area, with the potential for rain and snow to mix, Baker said. As the area moves into the afternoon, more rain and snow could fall as well.

While the ground is still too warm for it to stick, Baker said, if snow were to fall fast enough, there could be some accumulation, but with what’s forecasted on Monday with just showers, it most likely will not happen.

Snow falling on Monday marks the earliest appearance for flurries since 2014. In 2014, the first snowfall came on Oct. 4, data from the National Weather Service shows.

“We wouldn’t say this is unusual,” Baker said. “We’re in that timeframe.”

The earliest it’s ever fallen was on Sept. 25 in 1928 and 1942 at O’Hare, data shows. For Rockford International Airport, the earliest was Sept. 25, 1928. The normal expected first day of snowfall is on Halloween, Oct. 31.

The latest came on Dec. 5 in 1999 for O’Hare, data shows, while for Rockford it came that same year, but two weeks later on Dec. 19.

These dates often mark only traces of snow, Baker said. For what is considered measurable snow, which is classified as 0.1 inches or more, that isn’t expected usually until Nov. 18, data shows.

The earliest that took place for Chicago came on Oct. 12, 2006, data shows. For Rockford, it also came on Oct. 12, but almost 100 years earlier in 1909.

The latest it’s happened for Chicago was last year, when measurable snow didn’t appear until Dec. 28.

With Halloween typically marked as the first day of the snow season, forecasts at this point are still too early to tell what that day will look like, Baker said.

Forecasting information suggests temperatures will be higher than the average, while precipitation could also be expected, Baker said.

“We’re still a little bit out,” he said. “[Forecasts] are leaning more towards rainfall.”

Snow is expected to last until around mid-April, data shows.