McHenry, Boone, Ogle, Winnebago counties under flood watch until early Monday

Portions of north central Illinois and northeast Illinois are under a flood watch today through 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12.

The National Weather Service issued the flood watch notice at 10:54 a.m. Sunday for the following counties: McHenry, Boone, Ogle and Winnebago.

Creeks and steams may rise out of their banks and flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas, the NWS said.

The flood watch is due to moderate to heavy rains that are expected through tonight. Rainfall may total two to four inches with amounts in excess of four inches possible in some areas, according to the NWS.