T-storms with hail and high wind forecast for northern Illinois

Thunderstorms, some expected to be severe, are in the forecast for northern Illinois on Tuesday from a weather system moving eastward.

The hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service shows the initial storm line stretching from Fairfield, Iowa, to Freeport, Illinois, and affecting areas southeast of it sometime mid-morning.

Damaging winds with large hail, including isolated tornadoes, are possible. Torrential rains are also forecast.

Illinois counties affected by this initial storm include Lee, Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, Whiteside, Rock Island, Henry, Bureau, Putnam, Mercer, Henderson, Warren, Hancock, McDonough, Scotland and Clark.

Other parts of northern Illinois could be hit anytime after 3 p.m. as the storm moves eastward about 30 mph to 35 mph. The elevated thunderstorm risk includes the possibility of hail and damaging winds of 60 mph.

The weather service included Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, Ogle, DeKalb, DuPage, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois, Ford, Cook and Will counties in this part of the alert, as well as parts of Indiana.

The threat of thunderstorms will continue overnight south of Interstate 80, the weather service said, but the risk of severe weather would diminish during the mid-to-late evening hours.

Outside of the storms, the forecast for the region calls for daytime high temperatures to reach into the 80s under mostly cloudy skies. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s.