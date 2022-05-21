Hazardous weather outlook issued for parts of northern Illinois

ROMEOVILLE — There is a limited risk of thunderstorms in northern Illinois on Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

The hazardous weather outlook was issued for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb, Kane, DuPage, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois, Ford, Cook and Will counties. Parts of northern Indiana were also listed in the alert.

The storm system is moving in a northeasterly direction at about 40 mph, the service said.

There will be scattered thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and evening, developing along with occasional showers. The severe weather threat is low, through it is possible that storms south of the Kankakee River Valley may have small hail and gusty winds, the weather service said.

In its extended forecast, the service said a similar thunderstorm risk could develop for Tuesday evening.