Waukegan Airport saw 63 mph gust

Waukegan Airport recorded a 63 mph wind gust at 1:36 p.m. on Thursday, topping the list of high winds in northern Illinois, according to National Weather Service stations in Chicago and the Quad Cities.

The service said not all sources are considered official, as some are from volunteer observers.

Gusting winds were recorded across northern Illinois throughout the afternoon. Some of the other notable observations:

Lighthouse at Montrose Beach, 62 mph at 2:57 p.m.

McHenry Department of Transportation: 60 mph at 3:50.

Chicago Midway: 59 mph at 3:49.

Rensselaer Airport: 55 mph at 4:55.

Quad City International Airport: 55 mph at 5:49.

Kankakee Airport: 54 mph at 4.

Rockford Airport: 54 mph at 1:26.

Pontiac Airport: 53 mph at 3:55.

Peru Airport: 53 mph at 4:35.

Rochelle Airport: 51 mph at 1:15.

Sterling - Rock Falls Airport: 51 mph at 3:52.

Morris Airport: 48 mph at 2:35.

DeKalb Airport: 48 mph at 1:15.