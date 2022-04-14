State

Northern Illinois under high wind warning

By Shaw Local News Network
A United States flag and a Chicago Bulls banner flap in the gusting wind from a flagpole at the end of East Harrison Street in Granville on Saturday at the height of the snowstorm.

A U.S. flag and a Chicago Bulls banner flap in the gusting wind from a flagpole at the end of East Harrison Street in Granville on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (Troy Taylor)

A warning about damaging winds with gusts up to 60 mph has been issued for northern Illinois, the National Weather Service advised.

The warning, which is in effect from the Iowa border to Indiana, is in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday.

“Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines,” the National Weather Service said in the alert. “Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be hazardous for high profile vehicles, especially on north-south oriented roadways.”

The agency said people in the impacted counties – which include the counties of Cook, Lake, McHenry, Kane, DuPage and Will as well as northern Illinois counties including Kendall, Grundy, La Salle, DeKalb, Ogle, Whiteside and Lee – should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. They should, if possible, also remain in the lower levels of their homes during the windstorm and avoid windows.

Use caution if you must drive, the advisory states.

The warning for Whiteside and Carroll counties also warns that strong winds and lowering humidity values will produce very high to extreme fire risk by Thursday afternoon. People should refrain from burning Thursday, the advisory said.

