Northern Illinois under high wind warning

A warning about damaging winds with gusts up to 60 mph has been issued for northern Illinois, the National Weather Service advised.

The warning, which is in effect from the Iowa border to Indiana, is in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday.

“Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines,” the National Weather Service said in the alert. “Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be hazardous for high profile vehicles, especially on north-south oriented roadways.”

Very strong west-southwest winds will increase into this afternoon with peak gusts near 60 mph expected. Power outages and tree damage may occur and travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles, especially along north-south oriented roadways. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/DNOgifcsQc — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 14, 2022

The agency said people in the impacted counties – which include the counties of Cook, Lake, McHenry, Kane, DuPage and Will as well as northern Illinois counties including Kendall, Grundy, La Salle, DeKalb, Ogle, Whiteside and Lee – should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. They should, if possible, also remain in the lower levels of their homes during the windstorm and avoid windows.

Use caution if you must drive, the advisory states.

The warning for Whiteside and Carroll counties also warns that strong winds and lowering humidity values will produce very high to extreme fire risk by Thursday afternoon. People should refrain from burning Thursday, the advisory said.