Pritzker says Madigan charges show existing laws work, but that Illinois still needs more on government ethics

DeKALB – Federal charges against former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan for alleged racketeering and bribery show existing laws hold politicians accountable, but more work on ethics is needed, Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker said during a stop in DeKalb on Thursday.

Pritzker reiterated his previous statement condemning Madigan’s alleged actions that were outlined Wednesday in federal charges against the longtime House speaker. The governor, who’s seeking a second term in office, also said he would continue working with the General Assembly toward restoring the public’s trust in government.

“This should be a wake-up call to everybody in public service that you better toe the line, you better do the right thing,” Pritzker said. “You better stand up for the people that you represent and not try to line your own pockets.”

Pritzker was at Northern Illinois University to talk about his plans for higher education funding in his proposed 2023 budget, but the questions from reporters centered on Wednesday’s federal indictment against the 79-year-old Madigan. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois announced the charges against Madigan on Wednesday

The 106-page indictment alleges Madigan used not just his role as speaker, but various positions of power to further his alleged criminal enterprise, including his chairmanship of the Illinois Democratic Party. It also accuses Madigan of reaping the benefits of private legal work illegally steered to his law firm, including from firms with matters before the state or the city of Chicago.

It refers to the alleged, decade-long conspiracy as “The Madigan Enterprise,” saying its purpose was “to preserve and to enhance Madigan’s political power and financial well-being” and to “reward Madigan’s political allies,” including by using his stranglehold over the legislative process.

The indictment also names Michael F. McClain, Madigan’s close friend, as a co-defendant. It alleges they arranged for businesses including ComEd to make payments to Madigan’s associates for their loyalty to Madigan.

On Thursday, Pritzker said he spoke with federal authorities about the ongoing ComEd investigation in February. He said he was asked to be a witness and answered questions about interactions he’d had with Madigan.

Among the allegations includes claims that Madigan and others in his administration solicited special favor among ComEd lobbyists in Springfield in exchange for personal gains including securing jobs and contracts for people close them.

When asked directly whether he’d been instructed to find a position for former Chicago Ald. Danny Solis, Pritzker said no. Solis is a former 25th Ward Chicago Alderman who announced his retirement in November 2018 and was later found to have been recording conversations with fellow Alderman Ed Burke, who’s also charged in the ComEd investigation, and Madigan.

Pritzker reiterated his statement sent out late Thursday, calling the allegations “a stark violation of the public’s trust.”

When asked whether he’d been in contact with the former head of the state Democratic Party, Pritzker said yes, but not about the indictment. He said he spoke with Madigan Tuesday over the phone to let him know changes were coming at the Illinois Art Council. Madigan’s wife, Shirley, chairs the council. Pritzker didn’t say what changes he referenced.

Pritzker’s time as governor overlapped for two years with Madigan as speaker. Madigan resigned from his House seat after 50 years in February 2021.

Pritzker called for people to report unlawful deeds if they witness or suspect them. He said there’s more to be done in Springfield to address ethics.

“The fact that there are laws that hold people accountable, and that they’re getting held accountable is evidence that we at least in part, through the justice system, have ways of catching people and holding them accountable,” Pritzker said. “But there is much more to do and I’ve said that from the very beginning. I’ve been pushing for ethics legislation. We got some of it done. There is more to do. There’s no doubt about it.”

The Associated Press contributed.