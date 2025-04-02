April 01, 2025
Dowd retains Rock Falls City Council 3rd Ward seat

By Charlene Bielema
"I Voted" stickers sit on a table at the Holloway Center in Dixon on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. Voting numbers were sparse throughout the Sauk Valley.

MORRISON — Steve Dowd has retained his Rock Falls City Council 3rd Ward seat, winning reelection over challengers Austin Zink and Mary McNeill.

Dowd received 80 votes, or 52.29% of the vote, to Zink’s 41 and McNeill’s 32, according to unofficial election results as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Dowd, a retired Northwestern Steel and Wire worker, was first elected in 2021 by defeating 12-year incumbent Jim Schuneman.

Voter turnout stood at 12.6% in Ward 3. A total of 169 ballots were cast by the 1,341 registered voters residing in that ward, according to Whiteside County unofficial election results.