Doane unseats Snow in Rock Falls City Council’s 2nd Ward race

MORRISON — A former Rock Falls alderman has been elected to the City Council after unseating a longtime 2nd Ward incumbent.

Marshall Doane was elected Tuesday to the 2nd Ward seat that has been held by Brian Snow for the past 20 years, according to unofficial election results.

Doane received 92 votes to Snow’s 67, according to those results. A total of 1,310 registered voters live in Rock Falls’ 2nd Ward, where a total of 162 ballots were cast, making for a 12.4% voter turnout.

Doane previously served as a 4th Ward alderman. He ran for a four-year 4th Ward seat in 2021 against Violet Sobottka; when he lost that election he was appointed to a two-year term as the second 4th Ward representative alongside Sobottka. He resigned in 2022 after purchasing a home outside 4th Ward boundaries, Doane said in an interview with Shaw Local.

Doane has lived in Rock Falls almost his entire life and works as a logistics coordinator with Riverside Logistics in Sterling. He also owns his own business, Phoenix Wicks Candle Co.

Snow was first elected to his 2nd Ward seat in 2005 and was reelected four times.