Will County voters choose local offices today

Will County voters Tuesday will head to their polling places to choose who will represent them on their city, school, park, library and township boards, as well as weigh in on local referendum questions.

Come to The Herald-News for election night coverage and updates on the races.

For information on polling places, ballots and voter registration, go to the Will County Clerk’s website.

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow encourages residents to report any election irregularities to the county’s election fraud hotline, 815-727-8872.

Residents are encouraged to report inappropriate activity, such as passing out campaign literature or other acts of electioneering either inside or too close to polling places.