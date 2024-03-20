Ogle County voters say no to 1% sales tax for schools

OREGON — Ogle County voters on Tuesday rejected a request from schools to adopt a 1% sales tax.

A total of 6,228 people, or 69.53%, voted “no,” while 2,729, or 30.47%, voted in favor of the proposition.

“The democratic process worked exactly as it should,” said PJ Caposey, who currently is superintendent for Meridian School District 223 and was hired as the Oregon School District 220 superintendent for the start of the 2024-25 academic year. “The local [school] districts have the right to put this on the ballot. The residents of Ogle County have the right to vote yes or no, and this result clearly indicates which way the county felt about the tax.”

Had the proposition passed, the language on Ogle County’s ballots would have allowed schools to use the money for infrastructure-related expenses, school resource officers and mental health professionals.

The question on the ballot read: “Shall a retailers’ occupation tax and a service occupation tax (commonly referred to as a sales tax) be imposed in the County of Ogle, Illinois, at a rate of 1% to be used exclusively for school facility purposes, school resource officers and mental health professionals?”

Stephanie Nelson shows her identification to election judges Billy Hardy and Pam Steele at Oregon-Nashua 2 on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at the Rock River Center in Oregon. (Earleen Hinton)

The tax would have gone on everything in the municipal and county tax base, except for cars, trucks, ATVs, boats, RVs, mobile homes, unprepared food, drugs including over-the-counter and vitamins, farm equipment and parts, farm inputs, services and anything not currently taxed.

“We’re disappointed to learn the 1% sales tax did not pass,” Forrestville Valley Community Unit School District Superintendent Sheri Smith said. “We’ll continue to share information with our community in hopes that we can add to a future ballot.”

Revenue from the 1% sales tax would have gone toward the following school districts: Oregon, Forrestville Valley, Polo, Kings, Creston, Rochelle Township High School, Rochelle Elementary, Meridian, Byron, Eswood, Eastland, Hiawatha, Dixon and Ashton-Franklin Center.

Eastland, Hiawatha, Dixon and Ashton-Franklin Center school districts primarily are located outside Ogle County but still would have received a portion of the funds because they have students enrolled who reside in Ogle County.