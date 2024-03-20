Election 2024: Polls are closed. Here’s what to watch in La Salle, Bureau, Putnam counties

The polls have closed across Illinois. Here are some of the key races our staff is following Tuesday night.

Who will win bids to vie for state Rep. Lance Yednock’s seat?

Tuesday should give voters in La Salle, Bureau, Putnam and DeKalb counties direction on who will face off head-to-head in the November general election to succeed state Rep. Lance Yednock, D-Ottawa. Yednock decided not to run for reelection.

Five candidates are running for the 76th District, three Democrats and two Republicans. The Democrats are Cohen Barnes, Murri Briel and Carolyn Zasada; the Republicans are Crystal Loughran and Liz Bishop.

[ Click here to see live election results for La Salle and Bureau counties. ]

Hundreds of seats in the Illinois legislature and in the state’s court system were on Tuesday’s ballot, but most of those contests are uncompetitive.

The 76th District race for the next person to represent DeKalb, Ottawa and La Salle-Peru among other cities in the Illinois General Assembly is the only one in the state with both a Democratic and Republican primary.

Who will face off for La Salle County Board chair in November?

Democratic and Republican ballots each have a primary contest for La Salle County Board Chair. Incumbent Don Jensen, R-Deer Park, was challenged Deborah Porter, of Streator, for the GOP nomination. Two sitting La Salle County board members Joe Oscepinski Jr., D-Peru, and Brian Dose, D-Ottawa, are running for the Democratic nomination.

Other than county board member races, the county board chair race figures to be the only contested race in November, but political parties may nominate candidates for the general election in races where no one ran.

Donald Trump, Joe Biden figure to win La Salle, Bureau, Putnam counties, but by how much?

With the race for U.S. president all but set between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, it will be interesting to see how both candidates fared in La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties in comparison with the past two presidential elections. Will these results give us an indication of what to expect in November? And how can this race affect local races in November.

Other contested races we’ll be watching:

The GOP nomination for 37th District state senate features a race between Li Arellano Jr., Tim Yager and Chris Bishop. The bid for the Republican nomination in the 53rd state senate district for an opportunity to earn an unexpired two-year seat is between Chris Balkema, Susan Wynn Bence, Jesse Faber and Mike Kirkton. The final contested race in the region is in the 105th state representative district featuring Donald Ray Rients and Dennis Tipsword Jr. for the GOP nomination.