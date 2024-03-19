Election 2024: What to know about primary election day in La Salle, Bureau, Putnam counties

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, for the Primary Election.

Voters will make decisions on political party nominees for president of the United States, U.S. representatives, delegates, state senators, state reps, county officials, county board chairman, county board members, judges and committee persons.

To review our coverage of the races, go to https://www.shawlocal.com/illinois-valley/election/

For information about the election in La Salle County or to find where you vote, go to https://www.lasallecountyil.gov/684/Information-for-Current-Election, for information about the election in Bureau County, go to https://bureaucountyclerk.com/elections/ and for information about the election in Putnam County, go to https://putnamil.gov/county-offices/county-clerk-recorder-office/elections

How do I know if I’m registered to vote?

Unsure? Double check at ova.elections.il.gov/RegistrationLookup.aspx.

Where can I register to vote on election day?

Residents who are not registered to vote or who have changed their name and/or address within the county may register and vote on election day. They are encouraged to visit the county clerk’s offices or the polling place that accommodates the voter’s address so it can be done. If already registered to vote at your address, you are advised to vote at your designated polling place only.

76th District state representative Democratic and Republican nominee

The 76th District includes La Salle, Bureau, Putnam and DeKalb counties, including the cities of Ottawa, La Salle, Peru, DeKalb and Spring Valley.

State Rep. Lance Yednock, D-Ottawa, holds the seat but has decided not to run again.

Five candidates are running for the 76th District, three Democrats and two Republicans. The Democrats are Cohen Barnes, Murri Briel and Carolyn Zasada; the Republicans are Crystal Loughran and Liz Bishop. Tuesday’s election will narrow the field down to a head-to-head contest for November.

La Salle County board chairman

Four candidates are running for La Salle County Board chairman, a seat held by Republican Don Jensen, R-Deer Park, who is one of the four running.

Democrats Joe Oscepinski Jr., of Peru, and Brian Dose, of Ottawa, are vying for their party’s nomination, while Jensen is being contested by Deborah Porter, of Streator, for the GOP nomination. The winners of their respective races will contest each other in November.

One other county board seat will have a contested race Tuesday; and that is for the GOP nomination in District 13. Michelle Mathia and Melody Burgess are vying for the seat. They will face Democrat Alexandria (Ali) Braboy in the November election.

Other contested state races

The GOP nomination for 37th District state senate features a race between Li Arellano Jr., Tim Yager and Chris Bishop. The bid for the Republican nomination in the 53rd state senate district for an opportunity to earn an unexpired two-year seat is between Chris Balkema, Susan Wynn Bence, Jesse Faber and Mike Kirkton. The final contested race in the region is in the 105th state representative district featuring Donald Ray Rients and Dennis Tipsword Jr. for the GOP nomination.