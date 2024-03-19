2024 Illinois primary election: What you need to know

The Illinois March 19 primary election is one of the least competitive in state history. Statewide, 88% of judicial and state legislative primaries feature either a single candidate or no one running at all.

But, there are a number of races on the ballot, including the Presidential primaries for the Republicans and Democrats, even though Donald Trump and President Joe Biden have clinched enough delegates to become their party’s nominee.

Here are answers to a few questions you might have about voting in the primary election.

Voter Registration in Illinois

You must be registered to vote in the primary election in Illinois. New voters can register to vote at their dedicated polling place on Election Day. You’ll need to bring two forms of valid identification in order to register to vote. In most cases, you don’t need to bring an ID to vote if you are already registered, but it’s a good idea to bring at least one form of ID with your name and address in case there are questions or issues about your registration.

Residents registering to vote on Election Day in Illinois must be a United States citizen who is at least 18 years old as of Election Day and must have lived in their precinct for at least 30 days prior to the election.

Where is my polling place?

You can check your polling place on the state board of elections website online. You also can check it online at your local election authority’s website.

How long is my polling place open?

Polling places in Illinois are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Who is on the ballot in Illinois?

Illinois voters will choose their nominee for President, presidential delegates, Congress, Illinois House and Senate. Some voters districts will have primaries for the Illinois Supreme Court. Some counties have countywide races and referenda.

Voters can check a sample ballot online at your local election authority’s website.

Where are the election results for Illinois?

ShawLocal.com will carry election results for northern Illinois and statewide races after polls close at 7 p.m.