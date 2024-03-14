Election 2024 Questionnaire: Arad Boxenbaum, Illinois House District 83

Arad Boxenbaum, a candidate for Illinois House District 83 in the upcoming March primary election, answered these questions from the Shaw Local News Network.

Full Name: Arad Boxenbaum

What office are you seeking? State Representative, District 83

What public offices, if any, have you previously held? Geneva Public Library Board (2021-present; Vice President 2023-present)

City: Geneva

Occupation: Full-time candidate

Campaign website: www.votearad.com

Considering the increasing influx of migrants to Illinois, how do you propose the state should address the challenges?

We need to continue budgeting money to provide support to the incoming migrants, and support them as our new neighbors. Meeting their needs is just as important as meeting the needs of anyone else in our state. That said, continuing to pour large amounts of money into caring for migrants is not sustainable in the long-term, and we must continue pressuring the federal government to provide more funding. This is a crisis created by Republican extremists like Greg Abbott, who should be providing support and sanctuary in his state.

What are the top issues facing your district and what would you like to do to address those issues?

I have knocked over 17,000 doors in the 83rd District since last June, and top issues I have heard from neighbors are:

Reproductive justice: We have taken great strides in improving reproductive freedoms, but we must take the final step and enshrine the right to abortion, in vitro fertilization, and other reproductive healthcare into the state constitution through a 2026 referendum. I am the only candidate in this race committed to taking this step.

Gun violence prevention: We must continue to strengthen our gun laws, including getting guns out of the hands of domestic abusers and passing safe gun storage laws. So many tragedies could be prevented through these simple measures.

Protecting our environment: Global warming is happening at an alarming rate, and locally we see many communities, particularly lower-income and communities of color, with dangerous levels of air pollution causing health impacts. We need to hold manufacturers and industrial plants accountable for pollution they cause, and pass environmental justice legislation like HB 2520, which did not pass last session.

If there was one bill that you could get through the legislature next year, what would it be?

I would pass a bill to place a referendum on the 2026 ballot to enshrine abortion access, in vitro fertilization, and other reproductive freedoms into the state constitution. Other top priorities would be working to keep guns out of the hands of domestic abusers and pass broad safe gun storage laws.

If there was one recently passed law you could repeal, what would it be?

None come to mind; Democrats have done a very good job passing legislation to enhance reproductive freedoms, prevent gun violence, and strengthen our economy. I am proud of the steps Governor Pritzker has taken recently to veto a couple pieces of legislation that posed concerns with environmental protection and utility costs.

Do you support term limits? If yes, why and what would they look like? And if no, why not?

I do. We desperately need 10-year term limits for legislative leadership, to ensure we never have another Mike Madigan-like situation. One person should not be able to reign so much power over our state government for so long.

I also support term limits for members of the general assembly, though a bit longer than 10 years. Careful attention and research is necessary to determine the exact appropriate length, as if term limits are too short (such as the 12 year total limit in both chambers of the Michigan state legislature), corporate lobbyists will have more power than the legislators themselves.

Taxes are a top concern of Illinois voters. What do you think the underlying issues are and how would you propose addressing them?

Our property tax system needs to be restructured. Right now, many middle-class individuals struggle with the high property taxes, particularly in suburban areas like my district; and many lower-class individuals cannot buy a home because of property taxes, yet struggle to rent due to rising costs and a lack of rent control. We need to lower property taxes on properties of lower value, and adopt a so-called “mansion tax” statewide on properties valued at over $2 million, similar to policies in New York and Washington State. This will allow middle-class families to stay in our state and my district, where they often moved for the strong public schools, while still being able to make ends meet.

Furthermore, we need to implement a graduated income tax system, increasing taxes on the ultra-wealthy: those making at least $400,000 annually, if not more, only on the income beyond that threshold. A similar example, which was specific to public education, is a referendum passed by Massachusetts voters, in which those whose annual income was over $1 million had an additional 4% imposed on any income beyond $1 million. Those funds led to about $1.5 billion per year going toward public education; we can pass a similar referendum to fund other resources and ease the burden on local governments so property taxes can be reduced.

What are three things the state legislature could do to promote better fiscal responsibility within state government?

First, we need to allocate funds in the budget to pay down the state’s existing debts. Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza has done a great job in paying down our debts, and if we continue on the track she is leading on, we will be in a good place. We also need to ensure pension deficits are paid down, while respecting current pension promises and maintaining the strength of future ones.

Likewise, we should not increase taxes on middle and lower income Illinoisans, only increasing them on the ultra-wealthy making at least $400,000 annually, if not more, and only on the income beyond that threshold. Everyone else should see their taxes stay the same or decrease. An example of this, which was specific to public education, is a referendum passed by Massachusetts voters, in which those whose annual income was over $1 million had an additional 4% imposed on any income beyond $1 million. Those funds led to about $1.5 billion per year going toward public education; we can pass a similar referendum to fund other resources and ease the burden on local governments so property taxes can be reduced.

Finally, fully funding public education will have a strong long-term benefit on our fiscal responsibility. Educating our youth puts them in a better position economically down the line, which strengthens our tax revenue and will allow the government to be more fiscally responsible.

Do you support the Illinois gun ban? Why or why not? Please be specific.

No one is trying to ban all guns in Illinois. I am a strong supporter of Illinois’ assault weapon ban. This is not a ban on all guns; it simply bans military-style assault weapons and other weapons that are frequently used to commit mass shootings. These types of weapons have no place on our streets. They are only used to kill in large numbers, in schools, parades, workplaces, shopping malls, and other public places that we should not fear for our lives when we enter.

We have much additional work to do in the way of gun safety; I say this as someone who respects the 2nd amendment and comes from a family of gun owners. We must pass Karina’s Bill, which works to get guns out of the hands of domestic abusers, as well as bring gun violence prevention advocates and gun owners together to build and pass a more comprehensive safe gun storage law.

What is your opinion of the role of tax incentives in economic development and business growth? Should tax incentives be offered to corporations to entice them to plant roots in local communities? Why or why not?

Tax incentives should only be used to incentivize small businesses to move into the community. Corridors like 3rd Street in Geneva, which is in the district, are known for their small businesses and the diversity of our local business owners. We have lost too many small businesses since the pandemic, and we need to make sure they not only survive but thrive. We need a representative who will stand to protect small, local businesses over corporate interests, and I am proud to be the only candidate in this race who has not accepted any corporate money.

How would you classify the state of public health in your district? Do you believe access to affordable healthcare is an issue? Why or why not? If you believe it’s an issue, what ideas do you have to remedy it?

The state of public health is alright, but there is much improvement needed. Currently, lower-income residents have much less access to care, particularly mental health care. We need to build out more community health and community mental health in this district, so everyone has access to healthcare at a cost that they can afford - that is a human right.

Furthermore, there have been numerous environmental concerns in the district, including pollution from a HelloFresh factory in Aurora and a gravel pit in Montgomery. We need a representative who will promptly address these issues and ensure that they are brought into compliance with EPA standards, and I am committed to doing that.