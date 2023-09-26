Lori Grubbs to seek reelection for DeKalb County Circuit Clerk

SYCAMORE – Republican Lori Grubbs announced this week she plans to seek reelection in 2024 for DeKalb County Circuit Clerk.
Grubbs, who’s serving her first term as an elected official after winning the clerk spot in 2020 by a wide margin.
Grubbs said she believes her experience and leadership make her an ideal candidate for continued service in the Circuit Clerk’s office. The circuit clerk keeps records for small claims, probate, child support enforcement, traffic and criminal courts in the DeKalb County court system.
“In my 29 years at the DeKalb County Circuit Clerk’s Office, I have been fortunate to work closely with various departments that make the courthouse run smoothly,” Grubbs said in a campaign statement. “It is a priority for me and my staff that every person who enters the Clerk’s Office is treated with dignity and respect and has equal access to the courts.”
Grubbs’ campaign announcement highlighted how, in her first three years in office, she focused on increasing access to court proceedings for all court patrons and implementing e-records in the Civil Division.
Grubbs also established the county’s first Self-Help Legal Center, which is located on the first floor of the DeKalb County Courthouse, 133 W. State St. in Sycamore. The center offers patrons a chance to access online court records and provides aid on how to navigate the civil and criminal court electronic system. The Center also helps provide those representing themselves, or for those who can’t afford a lawyer, with guidance on navigating the how-to’s of court hearings.
In 1994, Grubbs began working at the Clerk’s Office, according to her campaign announcement. She started as a deputy circuit clerk in the Civil Division. In 2004, she was appointed as supervisor of the Civil Division and in 2020, she was elected to the role of Circuit Clerk of DeKalb County.
A lifelong resident of DeKalb County, Grubbs lives in Sycamore with her husband and two sons.
She looks forward to serving the citizens of DeKalb County for four more years.