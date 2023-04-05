‘A quiet election day’ as DeKalb County election judges say preliminary voter turnout appears low

Editor’s Note: April 4 Election results will start being published after polls close Tuesday. Unofficial results can be found via live updates Tuesday night at shawlocal/daily-chronicle/election and also at dekalb.il.clerkserve.com/?cat=49.

DeKALB – DeKalb County election judges said Tuesday voter turnout appeared to be lower than in previous years, citing what they called a lack of voter interest in local races and weather.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. and results are expected to trickle in throughout the evening. Voters should remember that results aren’t certified for two weeks and write-in results won’t be known Tuesday.

Terry Heiland, an election judge, said Tuesday was a very quiet election day with no issues to speak of where he was stationed, at the Hopkins Park Polling Place.

“It’s been a perfect day, just boring because it doesn’t have that much activity,” Heiland said.

Paul Stoddard said he’s been an election judge for a General Election, a primary and now a Consolidated Election. Stoddard, an election judge at DeKalb Sports and Recreation Center, where five precincts have a polling place said Tuesday was the slowest election he’s work.

“The other two [elections] there were actually people waiting to vote as soon as the polls opened at 6 [a.m.],” Stoddard said.

DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder Tasha Sims said 9.83% of DeKalb County voters participated in the last consolidated election in April 2019. In 2021 – when all of DeKalb County’s largest municipalities elected new mayors – voter turnout was 14.59%.

“It’s really a shame actually because this election will actually affect people’s lives here in DeKalb County more than the November elections do. So it’s a shame that more people don’t get involved,” Stoddard said.

“It’s really a shame actually because this election will actually affect people’s lives here in DeKalb County more than the November elections do. So it’s a shame that more people don’t get involved.” — Paul Stoddard, DeKalb County election judge on low voter turnout

As of 4:30 p.m. a little more than 200 ballots had been cast in the five precincts – DK18 through DK22 – at the DeKalb Sports and Recreation Center, officials said.

In Sycamore, precinct 8 at the Sycamore Golf Club had reported fewer than 20 voters by 3 p.m, election judges said.

Heiland said as of 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday only 72 individuals had come to cast a ballot in the Consolidated Election the DeKalb precinct. The 73rd person to cast a ballot at the Hopkins Park Polling Place was Brian Balika, a band teacher at Clinton Rosette Middle School.

“I participated because we’re voting for school board this year and this is a contract negotiation year for our teachers and so it’s important we have people who have students’ best interest on the board,” Balika said.

Election judges Alan Potkin (left) and Frank Adams-Waters try to pass the time while waiting for voters to arrive on Election Day Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at the polling place in Westminster Presbyterian Church in DeKalb. Morning voter turnout at that location was very low. Only two ballots had been cast as of 11:15 a.m. Tuesday. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Alicia Watson, of DeKalb, said she finds the low voter turnout discouraging.

“I think it’s discouraging because without voting there will be no change,” Alicia Watsons said. “I guess unless people are satisfied with the current state of affairs but I think in order to see change and make change it’s important to vote.”

Her husband, Adam Watson said the low voter turnout was a result of the candidates on the ballot, and a lack of community engagement.

“I think that the low enthusiasm is reflective of lack of engagement from quality candidates, lack of engagement from the public in general; and probably a lot of people feel like there’s not enough diversity of opinion on display to vote for,” Adam Watson said.

Compared to the Watsons, Balika had a positive outlook regarding the low voter-turnout.

“If there’s not that many people then my vote’s extra important that time, because you have a more of a say as a percentage of the people who are voting,” Balika said.

Many races in DeKalb County feature candidates running unopposed. In some, such as the DeKalb Park District Board of Commissioners race, no names will appear on the ballot, although five residents are write-in hopefuls.

Severe weather affected DeKalb County Tuesday. Stoddard said he believes that may have played a factor in low voter turnout.

“Especially if you don’t know who the people are on the ballot, why would you go out in the middle of a pouring rain storm?” Stoddard said.

Heiland said he doesn’t think severe weather was at fault, however, and instead opined on what he called a lack of political parties in municipal elections. Municipal elections are nonpartisan.

At a polling place during a previous Consolidated Election, Heiland said a man told him wanted to vote candidates aligned with the Democratic Party, but didn’t see political parties next to candidates’ names. Heiland said after explaining political parties aren’t involved in Consolidated Elections the man walked out without casting a ballot.

“That wasn’t this one, that was a previous [election], but that seems to be possibly an attitude that people have because there are no parties involved – and there shouldn’t be – you’re looking at board members,” Heiland said.