D’Arcy has big lead in Joliet early voting

Terry D’Arcy has more than 2-1 edge over incumbent Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk in early voting and mail-in votes posted by the Will County Clerk’s Office.

D’Arcy has 3,584 votes to 1,436 for O’Dekirk.

Votes from Election Day had not been posted as of 7:20 p.m. The first results listed by the clerk’s office are early voting and mail-in ballots received before Tuesday.

Tycee Bell, the third candidate in the Joliet mayoral race, has 494 votes.

Joliet voters pick their next mayor tonight after a campaign in which O’Dekirk faced strong challenges from car dealer D’Arcy and community strategist Bell.

O’Dekirk is seeking his third term.

If elected, he will have won four consecutive city elections since first being elected to the City Council in 2011.

Two polls in recent weeks, one done for the D’Arcy campaign, showed D’Arcy with a double-digit lead, an edge that the mayor disputed. Whether the polls effectively factored in the usual low turnout for local elections will be one development to watch as the totals are reported Tuesday night.

Mayor candidate Terry D’Arcy sits with Mayor Bob O’Dekirk as Tycee Bell answers a question at the Joliet Mayoral Candidate Panel luncheon hosted by the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce on March 8th. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Low turnout was being reported at many Joliet precincts, a trend that could favor an incumbent like O’Dekirk who has a track record of turning out voters on Election Day.

D’Arcy knocked on a lot of potential voters’ doors in a campaign in which he contended residents would get more attention from city government if elected.

Both D’Arcy and Bell were making their first runs for elected office.

Bell also made an appeal to residents who may feel neglected by the city, saying she would call upon her background as a community strategist to give minorities and other groups a bigger say in city government.

Joliet mayor candidate Tycee Bell answers a question at a candidate forum at the New Canaanland Christian Church in Joliet on March 25. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Bell faced an uphill battle in the campaign without the financial resources to buy advertising and fund political mailings to get her name recognition against her two better known opponents.

D’Arcy is widely recognized not only because he has owned several car dealerships in town over the past three decades. He also has contributed to community causes, including leading an effort to save the city’s Fourth of July fireworks show when it faced cancellation in the 2008 recession.

O’Dekirk ran on his record, pointing to a lengthy list of private and public projects during his two terms as mayor that include the Lake Michigan water project and the Houbolt Road bridge. He also cited $5 billion in private investment in Joliet development over eight years, improvements in city finances, and rising home values.

But the mayor also had a record of confrontations, including a famous 2020 scuffle with two protesters at a Black Lives Matter rally in Joliet that led to a state police investigation but no charges against O’Dekirk.

O’Dekirk also was the subject of a police report filed by a former council member accusing the mayor of intimidation November 2020.

Another state police investigation into that matter led to no charges against the mayor. And, it resurfaced just five weeks before the election when the city’s inspector general, who reports to the mayor, filed a report alleging O’Dekirk was the target of a conspiracy aimed at discrediting him.

The inspector general has recommended criminal charges of official misconduct against former Police Chief Al Roechner and former Deputy Chief Marc Reid, riling up one more controversy that has been a hallmark of the last four years.

The outcome of the Tuesday election may signal whether voters believe O’Dekirk has been on the right track as he insists.

D’Arcy, meanwhile, argued that voters want more stability in a city government, and he would provide the leadership to deliver.

