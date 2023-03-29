Thomas Fitzpatrick, Joliet School District 204 Board of Education election questionnaire

Full Name: Thomas Fitzpatrick

What office are you seeking? JTHS Board of Education 204

What is your political party? Democrat

What is your current age? 60

Occupation and Employer: Plainfield School District 202

What offices, if any, have you previously held? I have been a union representative

City: Joliet

Education: mechanical Hvac/Motor Controls/Electric System Control/Boiler Controls

Community involvement: Rialto Theater, Moran Club, American Italian Club, Joliet Park District

Marital status/Immediate family: Married with two boys educated in Joliet public schools

Why are you running for office?

I have seen first-hand, my boys attending Joliet Central, that as a district we should do a better job with our graduation rate as it’s 10 percent below state average

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I have worked in education for twenty two years. I am a life-time Joliet citizen. I graduated from Joliet Central HS.

Have you sought and/or received any training to run for your local school board? If so, from whom?

I have spoken to the community at large. There is a lot of unrest about the current school situations. Specifically, the violence and the dropping standards.

Would you propose any changes to the curriculum? If so, what?

Not at this time.

We do need to figure out consequences for absenteeism, as it is nearly 50 percent. How can a student who misses half of the school year still graduate? What does it mean for students who are attending daily.

Are LGBTQ students treated fairly in your district?

Yes.

What is your assessment of how Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is handled in your school district?

I believe everyone is treated equally. Everyone has opportunity. The question is what do the student want to do with the opportunity?

Do you believe the district needs to make any changes to improve DEI in your district?

No.

Are teachers in your district paid adequately now and in retirement?

Yes. Although with teachers leaving, we need to make is competitive so the best teachers stay at JTHS.

Would you support changes to teacher pay scales? If so, how?

They are compensated fairly. If anything, retention needs to be considered.

What is your assessment of the district superintendent’s compensation?

I think in the corporate world they would be compensated more; I don’t know if they need a gas allowance and a big raise at the end of their contract to insure a retirement that comes close to what they make while they are working. Why does the district pay for a physical for the super? Why does the district match the 403B contributions? Most importantly, why was the contract renegotiated six months before it was up, during an election. That doesn’t look very good.

Would you make any changes to how the district superintendent is compensated?

Yes

Do you support the current superintendent? Please explain.

I think we need a person who has more of a pulse of the teachers which in turn would help the students. which is what we all want. Also, maybe an administration and leadership who has taught in the classroom recently? It looks like none of the leadership has taught in the classroom since cell phones have entered the building? What experiences do they have as educators to understand what the students and the staff are going through if they have been out-of-touch with the classroom for 20 years?

Should schools in your district adopt and teach sex education according to the National Sex Education Standards? Please explain.

I don’t know.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

JTHS should have been back in the classroom sooner.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

Wash your hands.

Are voters that support your district taxed at an appropriate level?

I would say with all the corporate tax collected (center point) we may be taxed a little high.

Would you support any plans to raise taxes in the district? If so, what should the additional revenue be spent on?

In the classroom. Teacher retention.

Would you support lowering taxes in the district? If so, what programs or services in the district would you cut?

Instead of lowering taxes, I would want to make sure the funds are used efficiently.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

Yes. More of it. Less closed meetings

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes.