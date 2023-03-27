Tara Bedei, Streator Mayoral election questionnaire

Full Name: TARA BEDEI

What office are you seeking? Mayor

What is your political party? Independant

What is your current age? 43

Occupation and Employer: HR/Quality Manager at US Truck Body

What offices, if any, have you previously held? 9/2013-1/2022 - Streator City Council

1/2022-Current - Mayor of Streator

City: Streator

Campaign Website: https://www.facebook.com/mayorbedei

Education: K-12 at Streator Schools

Pre-Engineering Program at Eastern Illinois University, Minors in Math and Physics

B.S. in Industrial Engineering from University of Illinois at Chicago

Community involvement: Streator Tourism, Board Member and Web Editor, 2011-Current

Streator’s Leading Ladies, Member, 2011-Current (Past President and Secretary)

Streator Garden Club, Member, 2012-Current (Past President and Vice President)Streator’s 4th of July Celebration Committee, Member, 2013- Current

Streatscapes (Formerly known as Streator Walldogs), Chairman, 2014-Current

START (Streator Action and Revitalization Team), Member 2014-Current (Past Secretary),

Starved Rock Country Community Foundation, Board Member, 2016-Current

Streator Food Truck Festival Committee, Organizer, 2017-Current

Women Inspired Network, Member, 2019-Current

Streator Unlimited, Board Member, 2019-Current

Live Well Streator, Steering Committee Member, 2022-Current

Marital status/Immediate family: Married to Curt, and have an 18 month old son

Why are you running for office?

### I am running to improve and advocate for my community. Streator is my hometown. We have a great history and a strong sense of community. The number of people who volunteer and rise to the occasion over and over again is un-paralleled by any place that I have ever been. I care about my hometown and want to see it succeed.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I have more than eight years experience as a council member, and now more than a year as the mayor. I also have experience with working with budgets, strategic goals, project management, and employees. I also have a strong background in manufacturing and understand the needs of those employers in the area.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

While I understand the intent, I do not fully support all parts of the ban. As an elected official, you take an oath to uphold both the U.S. and the State of Illinois Constitution. In this case, these seem to conflict, and it will be a court battle to see who wins.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

I feel that crime here is similar to other towns our size. One of the biggest drivers is related to the use and dealing of illegal drugs. I believe in programs that are proactive and help to decrease the demand for these substances.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

There was good and bad. On the good side, the city was able to work with local business owners to submit grants for the Downstate Small Business Stabilization Grant Program. This grant program was set up to help small businesses with grants of up to $25,000 to deal with COVID-19 related business losses. Prior to the closure of the program the City was successful in helping 12 local business owners obtain grant funding for a total of $262,200. To help restaurants, we also waived permit fees for outdoor dining and sidewalk cafes to try to keep their doors open. I do believe that communications to citizens could have been better.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

People need connection. One of the hardest parts for many was the lack of community. Events were cancelled, simple every day tasks (like grocery shopping) became a risk, and people became isolated. This caused a large toll on mental well-being. The importance of being around friends and family really showed.

The pandemic also changed how people live and work. Remote work became more prevalent. This changes the thinking on how to attract new citizens to your community, as affordable housing and good quality internet service are imperative. Finally, it showed the need for being prepared for anything.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

There are several ways to continue to spur economic development. First, quality of life is of upmost importance. Being a good place to live attracts people - to live and to work. I also am a strong believer in providing small businesses with the tools needed to be successful and encouraging them to start in Streator. For example, work will soon begin to create a makers space in the Streator Incubator. I also believe that we should create a retail incubator space. I think that the former Lipton Tea spot on Main Street would be a great place for small shops with low start up costs to spur additional activity, and give people looking into starting their own business an outlet to do so. On the topic of Main Street, I believe in the work downtown, including façade grants. I was involved with the downtown redevelopment plan, and want to continue the improvements. Of course, infrastructure improvements are always needed - fiber internet, electric, gas, and water can make or break a large project. Finally, I believe that Streator needs to promote and market itself. I am interested in creating promotional videos to show the good in our community, available properties, and friendly environment.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

Yes, local governments should try to provide the best services possible at the lowest possible rate.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

Yes, it is now legal in the State of Illinois. However, I do believe in zoning restrictions so that sales are not close to schools, day care centers, parks, or churches.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

The biggest hindrance to completing any project is funding. Grants are a huge help to cover costs and complete projects that we otherwise could not afford. I try to support any project or grant that allows us to save money, run more safely and efficiently, or provide a better service to our citizens. With that being said, I believe the following items need to be completed;

Continue streets and roads planning and repair

Sewer and waste water treatment plant upgrades

Improved public works facility

Parks improvements and upgraded playground equipment

Improved housing stock and neighborhood revitalization

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

I believe that it is a good thing. For several years, I have kept a social media page where I post meeting agendas, project information, important dates, and more to keep citizens informed of what is going on with the city.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

I believe in the use of FOIA for a transparent government. However, as is the case with many things, I have also seen the amount of time that can be spent gathering, redacting, and providing information. There have also been cases where FOIA is used for other than its intended purpose.

I recently cam across this quote from Professor Kevin Folta, and could not say it much better. “FOIA is an important tool for transparency and access to information that could expedite discovery of cases of wrongdoing by those that work for government. It was intended to provide rapid access to information for journalists and legal authorities, circumventing what could be a costly and challenging discovery process.

But it is easy to see how this kind of system could be abused. This transparency tool has evolved from information tool into a burdensome, expensive weapon, abused and overused with intentions inconsistent with its original purpose.”

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

Yes, I would when it is required to spur economic development. There are times when this is necessary in the beginning stages of large industrial projects.