Mike Scheib, Marseilles City Commissioner election questionnaire

Full Name: Michael Scheib

What office are you seeking? Marseilles City Commissioner

What is your political party? Non- Partisan

What is your current age? 46

Occupation and Employer: Branch President-- National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 316

What offices, if any, have you previously held? NA

City: Marseilles, Illinois

Campaign Website: NA

Education: Master’s of Science, Political Science, Illinois State University, 1999

Bachelor’s of Arts, Political Science, Mount Union College, 1997

Community involvement: Lions Club, Parkview Baptist Church, Food Drive Coordinator for annual Postal Food Drive

Marital status/Immediate family: Married, 3 teenage children

Why are you running for office?

I really appreciate the civic society (voluntary organizations and relationships) in Marseilles and would like to foster cooperation between community service groups and the local government to build upon the many assets, tangible and personal, that Marseilles has.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I taught State and Local Government on and off for 19 years at the university level, and I have been involved in municipal level projects with my past work with the Youth Service Bureau in Ottawa.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

I think it will prove counterproductive.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

It is not, but I believe the stronger the communication and relationship between residents and between residents and law enforcement, the inherently safer the community

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

Locally, very well.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

That sacrificing constitutional rights in times of crisis is very unwise

How would you spur economic development in your community?

Through seeking out gifted grant writers and learning about and accessing all relevant state and federal grants

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

I believe transparency is key. With local governments, scarcity will always be a reality such that money spent one place necessarily comes at the expense of it being spent elsewhere. The public being well informed on how that scarce money is being spent will inherently lead to a more judicious use of it.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

I do not favor excise taxes of any kind, be they for alcohol, tobacco, gambling, or marijuana.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

I favor improving bridges/streets/parks to expanded projects. I’d advocate for the maximum allocation of resources to improving the most damaged residential roads in town.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes

What is your position on open, transparent government?

A necessity

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

That strikes me as extraordinarily unwise