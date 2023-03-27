Matthew Skelly, Ottawa Commissioner election questionnaire

Full Name: Matthew Skelly

What office are you seeking? Commissioner, Ottawa

What is your political party? N/A

What is your current age? 47

Occupation and Employer: Shipping Manager, Customer Service for Matthew Bullock Auction Gallery

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Trustee, South Ottawa Township (Elected)

Board member, Ottawa Visitors Center (Appointed)

City: Ottawa

Education: Bachelors, Fine Arts: Northern Illinois University

Community involvement: Ottawa Noon RotarySt. Columba Parish, various committees / ministries

Knights of Columbus, Starved Rock Council

Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum, Board member / Treasurer

Run Starved Rock Country, Marathon Director, Starved Rock Marathon

Ottawa Visitors Center, Past president, current Vice President

Boy Scouts of America

Marital status/Immediate family: Married to Megan, One child Hannah

Why are you running for office?

I feel with my experience in both the non profit sector and for profit business world i have gained a unique perspective and set of experiences that can bring a fresh voice and positive choice to the Citizens of Ottawa. I have a sense to serve and want to help move our community and region forward as I have done for years.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I have served on several boards in and around our community for years, as well as worked for organizations serving youth and seniors I have training in management, fund raising, strategic management, grant writing as well as volunteer recruitment, training and management.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

I understand and respect the laws intent, however the method and perceived approach seems harsh and potentially counterproductive to the goal to keep people safe. Like many laws, the courts will weigh in and opportunities to work out any kinks or flaws by working with local low makers will need to be worked on.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

I think out Police Dept. does a good job keeping our community safe and keeping crime at a low. Is there always room for improvement, yes and with that improvement an opportunity to support the officers who patrol and work the streets through updated equipment and training.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

While I disagree with some aspects, I can understand any actions taken in regards to COVID protocols. With limited information and State mandates being handed down, it put many communities in tough positions. Hindsight affords us all the chance to look back and cast judgement.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

I learned our community is strong and when needed will come together to support each other.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

I would seek opportunities for public/private partnerships that, like have been done in the past, can work to construct pre-built buildings that are move-in ready for business, expanding our available inventory and providing what businesses are looking for. Also, I would work with the local schools and industry to see how they can train the next generation labor force and be ready when new business/industries come to the area.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

I believe that if there is a chance to reduce the tax burden it should be considered. Of course, the last thing any one wants is roller coaster taxes, but keeping them high for the sake of not reducing them doesn’t make sense either. If there is a worthwhile need in the community to warrant the current burden and the citizens understand that, then leave them. If, however, we are keeping a tax level as is to simply not reduce them or its easier to keep high, then our officials should reduce the tax burden.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

I support people of legal age, who understand and can accept any risk associated with the use purchasing these products. If the sale of these products support and offset the community tax burden, then that is a bonus.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

I believe a serious need is in our fire service area, while we have a good group of firemen, their equipment and stations need to be addressed. Likewise, I think we have had a good start on replacing as well as maintaining our water and sewer infrastructure. It is better to spend on maintaining than have to replace when things go bad. That goes for a firetruck as well as a water main. I believe that working with our staff, those who use and understand these services better than anyone, we can set and achieve goals that will benefit the community.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes

What is your position on open, transparent government?

When citizens are active in their government decisions, being open and transparent is easy. Seeking community involvement is key as it brings the best of the area together for the common goal of bettering the region. A result is that when questions arise of non transparency or being open, these citizens who are involved and part of the process can stand up and voice their support and show how the process is open and transparent.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

I feel there are times when in negotiations with businesses etc looking to relocate to the area there does need to be a short term period of nondisclosure for the security of the deal. That said, once a project is a go or fails then our leaders should be able to discuss how we won or lost the bid. In that case i would agree to a nondisclosure.