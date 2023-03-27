Marla Pearson, Ottawa Commissioner election questionnaire

Full Name: Marla Pearson

What office are you seeking? Commissioner

What is your political party? Democrat

What is your current age? 51

Occupation and Employer: Jeff Perry Buick GMC General Sales Manager

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Commisioner for City of Ottawa

City: Ottawa

Education: Ottawa High School

IVCC Dental Assisting

Community involvement: Thursday morning a group of us clean up garden beds downtown and parks.

I was a part of the first Fall festival

I started an annual fundraiser with another individual that is going on 20 years. We donate to local charities.

Marital status/Immediate family: Married to James

Step Daughter Bekah Kaiser

Son in law Britton Kaiser

Why are you running for office?

Since I have been in office, my area of responsibility have been successful. We did total renovations to East Side Park and Thornton Park. A fitness Court was placed at Kiwanis Park and renovations started at Allen Park. We resurfaced 20 miles of streets, 7 parking lots, 85 alleys and installed 188 sidewalk ramps. We started construction on the pool. I would like to continue with progress to the parks. We just received another OSLAD grant for Allen Park. I would like to see Peck Park get renovated and new equipment at Rigden Park. I would also like to see a dog park constructed and a permanent ice skating rink.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I feel I have proven myself the first four years. I am a hard worker, loyal and a leader.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

I do not have an issue with gun ownership but I do believe there needs to more strict back ground checks to obtain a weapon.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

Crime is a problem in every community. Our police department does an excellent job in reducing crime and keeping our public safe. I will continue to work with the Chief and the department to help reduce crime and keep our community safe by supportingprograms such as DARE, Crisis Intervention, Neighborhood Watch, Peer Jury, School Resource officer program and other initiatives to help address concerns with the mental health and homeless. A strong police department is reflective of a strong community. I believe with these programs and continued support of our department we can keep our community safer,

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

I feel the City Council did a great job in working with local businesses to help obtain Downstate Stabilization Grants, Back to Business Grants and PPP loans. We also worked with local businesses to help arrange for outdoor dining. We let them borrow tables, fencing and changed the liquor ordinance to allow carry out cocktails. We also closed some roads to also make it safer for outdoor dining.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

During the pandemic I learned that people are resilient and can come together in times of struggle. I witnessed businesses in our comunity adapt and overcome previously unthinkable challenges. As a longtime Ottawa resident, it was inspring to see everyone come together to help each other. Witnessing the community come together in this way is a big part of why I am so committed to continuing to serve Ottawa in my role as Commsioner.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

The way to spur economic developement is to continue to grow Ottawa. Tourism and Events helps put Ottawa on the map. The more people we can come visit Ottawa the more we learn they want to live here. We have been working on our cities infrastructure to attract businesses to this area. Having the infastructure in place is an added value to companies looking to locate to the area.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

We should always protect our citizens from any additional tax burden. If we continue to go in the right direction with Tourism and protecting and supporting our local busineses that should help our individual citizens.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

Yes. I support the legalization of Marijuana.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

We have made a lot of ground on infrastructure the last four years. There is more to be done.

I would like to see improvements to existing fire station and a new fire station be built on the the southside.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes, I will accept the decision of the community and support the newly elected Mayor and Commissioners.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

I believe the government should be transparent. During the Covid 19 Pandemic we were unable to have public meetings and I believe now that we are open we need to have more consisitent meetings.

The few we had after opening were well attended and we had great input from the public.

I am always open to suggeations from the public and try to answer any questions and concerns from the public.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Absolutely.

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

Sometimes when a prospective company addresses the city they will ask for that because they may be relocating or we may be competing with other municipalities. This is in the very early stages. Once Ottawa is chosen it must be communicated with the public. It then goes through the proper channels via the Zoning Board, Plan Commission and ultimately voted on by the Council.