Kenneth Miller, Coal City Unit 1 Board of Education election questionnaire

Full Name: Kenneth Miller

What office are you seeking? Coal City Community Unit #1 School Board

What is your political party? Not Applicable

What is your current age? 77

Occupation and Employer: Retired Teacher/Guidance Counselor

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Coal City Community Unit #1 School Board

Coal City Library Board

City: Coal City, Illinois

Campaign Website: I do not have a campaign website.

Education: BS in Education

MS in Counseling

Community involvement: Coal City United Methodist Church

Joliet Noon Lions Club

Joliet Kiwanis

CCUD1 Learning Leadership Team

Marital status/Immediate family: I am married to Colleen Miller, and I have two adult children, Scott Miller and Tricia Hook. We also have five grandchildren.

Why are you running for office?

To continue to improve the education of the students in Coal City Community Unit #1.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

My career in education and my experience of serving on the school board for the last several years gives me insight as a school board member.

Have you sought and/or received any training to run for your local school board? If so, from whom?

Yearly I attend the Illinois Association of School Board convention in Chicago.

Would you propose any changes to the curriculum? If so, what?

Not at this time.

Are LGBTQ students treated fairly in your district?

Yes, I believe they are.

What is your assessment of how Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is handled in your school district?

I feel we have fair treatment for all students and staff.

Do you believe the district needs to make any changes to improve DEI in your district?

Not at this time.

Are teachers in your district paid adequately now and in retirement?

Yes, I feel they are.

Would you support changes to teacher pay scales? If so, how?

Teacher salaries should reflect the cost of living increases.

What is your assessment of the district superintendent’s compensation?

This issue will addressed at the board level when his contract expires.

Would you make any changes to how the district superintendent is compensated?

Not at this time.

Do you support the current superintendent? Please explain.

I think that Chris Spencer is doing an excellent job, and I fully support him.

Should schools in your district adopt and teach sex education according to the National Sex Education Standards? Please explain.

I feel that our current sex education curriculum is adequate.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

I think the school district handled the COVID-19 issue in a timely manner staying ahead of the curve with the best interest of the students and staff in mind.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

I think we found a new way to educate students during stressful times.

Are voters that support your district taxed at an appropriate level?

Yes, I believe they are.

Would you support any plans to raise taxes in the district? If so, what should the additional revenue be spent on?

Not at the present time.

Would you support lowering taxes in the district? If so, what programs or services in the district would you cut?

Not at the present time.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Absolutely!

What is your position on open, transparent government?

I feel as a school board member we need to be considerate of our taxes payers and be transparent in all things.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes