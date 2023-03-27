Josh Moore, Ottawa Commissioner election questionnaire

Full Name: Josh Moore

What office are you seeking? Commissioner

What is your political party? Independent

What is your current age? 44

Occupation and Employer: Streets and parks city of ottawa

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Currently on the parks and recreation board

City: Ottawa

Campaign Website: None

Education: OHS class of 97

Community involvement: Parks and recreation board

Marital status/Immediate family: Married

2 children

Why are you running for office?

I am running for office because I want to give all the people of ottawa a voice on every topic in city hall.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I work in the day to day operations of the city and can see where we can use the cities assets to benefit the city and tax payers.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

I believe in the 2nd amendment

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

There will always be petty crime but I feel our police force is doing their part to keep our community safe.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

I feel like the community came together to help each other get through those tough times. I also feel that the city could of had better policies for their employees.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

I learned how much our community cares for each other and how much they are willing to help support each other in rough times.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

Have more business friendly ordinances to make it easier for small and large businesses to thrive.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

Our local governments goal should be to try and lower our taxes by using the cities assets to its full capacity and cut out wasteful spending.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

I feel we should use every resource we can to reduce the tax burden on our residents.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

I’d like to see a skatepark, dog park, ice skating rink and more things for our kids to do on a daily basis. Make it more accessible for small businesses to have events like the 3rd Friday available to them. I’d like to bring back the riverfest parade and make it easier for the citizens to be involved in all of our events.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes

What is your position on open, transparent government?

I feel we should have open forum in all aspects of our local government. Large projects should have city workshops live streamed so taxpayers can see and be involved in the process. When there is a project being done in a certain area all people in that effected area need to be informed and have their concerns heard.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Absolutely! It is important for all citizens to be able to access all city information.

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

Absolutely not. I feel the council should be a open book of information for the taxpayers.