Jim Hollenbeck, Marseilles mayoral election questionnaire

Full Name: Jim Hollenbeck

What office are you seeking? Mayor City of Marseilles

What is your political party? Non-Partisan

What is your current age? 69

Occupation and Employer: Deputy Fire Chief in Marseilles, Retired Law Enforcement, Mayor of Marseilles

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Commissioner of Public Health and Safety, Commissioner of Accounts and Finances. Mayor since 2018

City: Marseilles

Campaign Website: www.jimhollenbeck.com

Education: Graduate of Seneca High School, Criminal Justice at IVCC and U of I Champaign, Certified Fire Fighter & Arson Investigator

Community involvement: Marseilles Lions Club, Marseilles Rotary, Marseilles Masonic Lodge, President of Marseilles Nursing Service, Marseilles Firefighters Association.

Marital status/Immediate family: Married, 4 Children 3 boys Mike, Aaron, Kenneth, 1 daughter Ashley

Why are you running for office?

I am running for office because I have a deep love for our community and it’s residents. We have had many accomplishments in the last 5 years however we still have many goals and objectives for making our community better and more attractive.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

My entire life has been public service. Law enforcement, fire service, EMS, Commissioner and Mayor. I don’t know how to not be serving the people. It’s not something you do it’s something you area.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

I am pro law enforcement and pro second amendment.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

I don’t feel we have a crime issue in Marseilles. We were recognized as one of the safest cities in past years. We have an excellent police department that is pro-active and diligent when it comes to keeping our community safe.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

I think Marseilles did a great job handling COVID. We had a consultant that we worked with daily and had meeting with fire police and EMS at regular intervals. We provided 150k in interest free loans to a total of 15 businesses in an attempt to assist them through the shut down. I’m proud to say we didn’t have any businesses forced to close because of COVID.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

I learned that Marseilles is a strong community that when times get tough we all band together. We did it with the flood of 2013 and we did it again with the Pandemic.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

We are already spurring development in the community and have been for quite sometime. We established TIF 5 which covers the downtown area so we would have funds for much needed updates. We have applied for a Main Street Revitalization Grant if awarded will allow new streets, curbing, sidewalk, businesses will all be handicap accessible. New street lighting along with landscaping and other beautification. We extended our sewer and water to Interstate 80 and are presently working on development of the area. The city has a marketing person the diligently works with our businesses promoting them on the cities 3 social media pages. She has also been contacting various corporations in an attempt to develop the interstate area. The city works hard to have our store fronts of main street occupied.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

The city has held the line on taxes as much as possible and still be able to provided the services the residents expect and deserve. Unfortunately the cities share of the property taxes is only about 16 percent of the entire tax bill so we have zero control over the remaining 84%. Development of new residences and businesses resulting in increases of the cites EAV is the best way to hold the line on property taxes.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

This is a tough question for someone whom has spent 48 years in law enforcement. However, since our law makers have made it legal I have to accept that and the city has already placed provisions in it’s zoning ordinances to allow for sale of cannabis.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

Once again the city has been doing this the last 5 years of my administration. Sewer and water have been extended to I-80. Sanity sewers have been repaired and lined to assist in extensive rains infiltrating the system. Main and Commercial Street Intersections were upgraded and realigned. We have a grant application in to revitalize main street. We also have a Brownfield application submitted to address environmental issues with the old Washington School and Nabisco building. The city has received 2 Housing Rehabilitation Grants to assist residents with much needed repairs and updates. City was just awarded 600k to totally revamp Broadway Park which will include a splash pad. City also received a grant to pay in part the resurfacing of Commercial Street from Main Street to Sycamore. City received a grant and has installed a new municipal boat launch on East Broadway Street. The city aggressively pursue available grant opportunities in order to update and build on our infrastructure and the least amount of expense to our tax payers..

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes

What is your position on open, transparent government?

We are very transparent and have a transparency tab on our city website www.cityofmarseilles.com. We work for our residents and they have a right to know what the city is doing and why. We do a monthly news letter informing our residents of what the city is doing. We also keep residents informed on our three social media pages. City of Marseilles, Marseilles Happenings, and Visit Marseilles. I am available at city hall daily and have an open door policy for anyone that wants to stop in or schedule an appointment.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

We support the Freedom of Information Act and reply with requests promptly as possible.

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

Yes, as long as it would benefit the residents in the long run. Many businesses and corporations don’t want their inquiries public knowledge while they are looking at the options and negotiating terms of potential development.